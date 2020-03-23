Damon Stoudamire named top minority Division I coach in 2019-20
Gonzaga Pacific Basketball

Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire directs his team during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Stockton, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

Former UA star and assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was given the Ben Jobe Award on Monday after leading Pacific to a 23-10 overall record and surprising 11-5 mark in the West Coast Conference.

Stoudamire beat out Dayton's Anthony Grant and others for the award, which is given to the top minority coach in Division I basketball.

Stoudamire was already named the WCC Coach of the Year in his fourth season with the Tigers, having taken over when the program was under NCAA sanctions stemming from allegations related to a previous staff.

