With Eastern Kentucky grad transfer Tay Weaver picking St. Louis and Donovan "Puff" Johnson opting not to reclassify to 2019, Arizona may be done reworking its 2019-20 roster (Brandon Williams' health permitting, of course).
Johnson's father told the News and Observer of Raleigh, N.C., that Puff opted to remain in the class of 2020 after he was denied the chance to play his senior year at Moon Area High School in Pennsylvania. He will likely play instead for a prep school and it would not be surprising if he chose one of Arizona's expanding prep options considering that his older brother was traded to the Suns after being drafted last month.
North Carolina and Arizona were among the schools that have offered Johnson a scholarship while he considered moving to the class of 2019 if academically possible. He also has interest from Pitt, Notre Dame, Ohio State. According to the News and Observer, Johnson's father said Puff took an official visit to Notre Dame and unofficial visits to Georgetown, UNC and Pitt.
Weaver, meanwhile, chose to finish his college career with St. Louis after Arizona was among the other schools offering him a scholarship.
Here's UA's 2019-20 roster at this point:
Name/Position/Year/Height/Weight
Jemarl Baker/G/So./6-4/192*
Jordan Brown/F/So./6-11/210*
Devonaire Doutrive/G/So./6-5/175
Josh Green/G/Fr./6-6/190
Stone Gettings/F/Sr./6-9/234
Max Hazzard/G/Sr./6-0/170
Chase Jeter/C/Sr./6-10/230
Ira Lee/F/Jr./6-7/235
Christian Koloko/C/Fr./7-0/195
Zeke Nnaji/F/Fr./6-11/220
Nico Mannion/G/Fr./6-3/180
Dylan Smith/G/Sr./6-5/175
Brandon Williams/G/So./6-2/190
*Will sit out 2019-20 as a redshirt transfer
Former UCLA and St. John's coach Steve Lavin was named the commissioner of the West division of the NCAA's College Basketball Academy, to be held during the final weekend of July at Grand Canyon.
The NCAA will be holding four regional camps that weekend, in one of the events that sprouted from the Rice commission into college basketball.
The commission's study also led to the establishment of the regional high school team camps last month, plus a potentially star-studded USA Basketball Junior camp also to be held later this month.
Now, the only traditional "shoe" tournament weekend remaining that coaches can watch in July is coming up this weekend with the Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., plus the Adidas Summer Championships in Birmingham, Ala., and Under Armour events in the Atlanta area.