When he finally began his 2019-20 season on Thursday, Devonaire Doutrive wasted no time showing how he’s improved: 12 points and five rebounds, with two assists and no turnovers in just 16 minutes in UA’s 87-39 win over San Jose State.
But that still doesn’t mean he will jump into the starting lineup. Before suspending Doutrive on Nov. 1, UA coach Sean Miller had indicated Doutrive would have been a part of the starting lineup but Miller said after Thursday’s game that the lineup was “pretty set” at this point.
The plan was “just to get him in and allow him to play a role,” Miller said. “There wasn't any particular minutes (to give him) other than he wasn't gonna start. You know, we're pretty set there right now, just our starting lineup.”
Still, Miller indicated he was happy to see what Doutrive did after missing the Wildcats’ Nov. 1 exhibition with Chico State and two regular-season games.
“I think it's obvious that he's a much better player than he was a year ago,” Miller said. “And that's to his credit. It will take a little bit of time for us to insert him.”
There’s no doubt where UA has been inserting Zeke Nnaji: Right into the thick of the offense, no matter what the type of defense the Wildcats are facing.
If Thursday’s game was any indication, Nnaji may be even better against the zone. He scored 26 points, shooting 8 for 8 from the field and took 12 trips to the free throw line, making 10 free throws, while also collecting 11 rebounds.
(Nnaji, BTW, became the first UA freshman to have a 20/10 effort over his first three games since Brandon Ashley had 20 points and 10 rebounds against Long Beach State in 2012-13).
“Zeke's a lot like Derrick Williams against the zone -- he can really hurt you in the high post,” Miller said. “But he doesn't have to do it just by shooting, he can drive. So he's the ideal player to get the ball anywhere in and around the rim or anywhere in and around the key area against the zone, because when he turns and faces a lot of good things will happen. He had a couple good passes tonight as well.”
Nnaji modestly credited his teammates for his efficiency, but when asked later if he felt he could take advantage from the inside of the Spartans’ zone, agreed with that notion.
“Definitely,” Nnaji said. “I think that they really pressured the ball well, and because of that they left a lot of space in the middle open. I think that that's what our problem was in the beginning (not throwing the ball inside) but I think that when coach talked to us about that, we definitely changed that and we were able to take advantage of that.”
Lee said at first the Wildcats were “shooting too many perimeter shots” at first before doing a better job of getting the ball to Nnaji, Chase Jeter, Stone Gettings and himself to better take advantage of the zone.
Miller has taken a few shots over the years about the way his teams have handled zone defenses. So maybe it wasn’t a surprise how he responded when asked what kind of adjustments were needed to attack the Spartans’ zone properly (despite the adjustments Lee and Nnaji had been talking about.)
“We made no adjustments,” Miller said flatly. “We attacked it properly from the opening tip to the final buzzer.”
With Doutrive entering a crowded mix of players on the wing, Max Hazzard’s minutes could be in danger of shrinking. But not the way Miller described it, after Hazzard had six points, three assists, a steal and no turnovers in 19 minutes.
“We're not perfect right now on who should be in with who and how that goes,” Miller said. "But I give you a great example: Max Hazzard. You look at his plus-minus deal, and he's plus-38 tonight. He plays hard on defense, made a couple of big steals, did the same thing in last game.
“He’s one of our team's best shooters, plays the game with great energy. He might deserve a little bit more. He's earning it.
“And I think that's where depth comes in. Because, you know, nobody can really rest on their laurels right now. Everybody's on edge to get that opportunity. And that makes for a good atmosphere every day and we've had some really good practices. I would fully expect us to continue to have good practices.”
After going 7 for 13 from the field, and 4 of 7 from 3 against Illinois on Sunday, Josh Green cooled off offensively somewhat Thursday. The Aussie freshman was 4 of 10 from the field and missed all three 3s he took.
But Miller said he sees more than shooting in Green's game.
“Josh isn't that one-trick pony,” Miller said. “He’s not just (a player who) if he makes 3s, he's good, and if he doesn't, we don't get anything out of him. He's the ultimate two-way player. And he's a great competitor.
“He drives the ball. As you saw tonight, he's made some great passes already in his young career. Defensively he can guard the ball, he gets in the passing lanes. I thought he did all of that tonight. He didn't make a 3 but that doesn't define his presence. He does so many good things.”
