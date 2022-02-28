Despite loss at Colorado, UA stays at No. 2 in AP Top 25; Cats still projected as No. 1 seed

Despite losing at Colorado on Saturday, Arizona remained No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday and still widely projected to be in line for a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed.

Several other teams on the one- and two-seed lines also suffered losses last week, including Gonzaga, Auburn and Kansas, helping the Wildcats retain their projections.

However, Arizona was just ahead of No. 3 Baylor and No. 4 Duke in Top 25 voting, both of whom received first-place votes while UA did not receive any.

USC, which will host Arizona on Tuesday at the Galen Center, stayed at No. 16 after a sweep in Oregon while UCLA dropped from No. 12 to No. 17.

CBS' Bracketology still has UA as the No. 1 seed in the South Region, while the majority of brackets in the Bracket Matrix have the Wildcats as a No. 1 seed -- including the ones that were updated after Arizona lost at Colorado on Saturday.