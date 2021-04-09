 Skip to main content
Despite speculation, oddsmaker has Tommy Lloyd longer shot for Arizona job than Damon Stoudamire
Despite speculation, oddsmaker has Tommy Lloyd longer shot for Arizona job than Damon Stoudamire

Assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, left, and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few try to signal in the defensive set as the Bulldogs cling to a shrinking lead against Arizona late in the second half of their match-up between top 20 teams at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 14, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Those convinced Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd is the next Arizona basketball coach, considering the current buzz around him, might be tempted by new odds from BetOnline.ag.

Those have Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire listed as an even-money favorite, while Lloyd is listed at 5-2.

Other candidates with UA ties are longer shots: Miles Simon at 5-1, Luke Walton at 11-2 (even though he's already said he's not interested), while both Jason Terry and Josh Pastner are listed at 15-2.

Sitting head coaches Mark Pope of BYU (9-1) and Eric Musselman (14-1) have even longer odds listed.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman said Stoudamire was interviewed today and Simon will be on Friday.

Being able to interview candidates remotely should help UA zip through the process. UA AD Dave Heeke said Wednesday the school would work "24/7" on replacing Sean Miller.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com.

