Despite speculation, oddsmakers have Tommy Lloyd longer shot for Arizona job than Damon Stoudamire

Those convinced Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd is the next Arizona basketball coach, considering the current buzz around him, might be tempted by new odds from BetOnline.ag.

Those have Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire listed as an even-money favorite, while Lloyd is listed at 5-2.

Betus.com also has Stoudamire an even-money favorite, with Lloyd listed at 201.

Other candidates with UA ties are longer shots: Miles Simon at 5-1, Luke Walton at 11-2 (even though he's already said he's not interested), while both Jason Terry and Josh Pastner are listed at 15-2.

Sitting head coaches Mark Pope of BYU (9-1) and Eric Musselman (14-1) have even longer odds listed.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman said Stoudamire was interviewed today and Simon will be on Friday.

Being able to interview candidates remotely should help UA zip through the process. UA AD Dave Heeke said Wednesday the school would work "24/7" on replacing Sean Miller.

