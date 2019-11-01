Playing without two of their best preseason players, Zeke Nnaji and Devonaire Doutrive, Arizona fell behind 33-32 at halftime of an exhibition game against Chico State at McKale Center on Friday.
Chico State shot 43.3% from the field, including 6 of 14 from 3-point range, while Arizona shot just 37.1 percent and made just 3 of 12 3-pointers.
Nnaji sat out because of an ankle injury while Doutrive was suspended indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. Both players had worn the gold jersey as UA’s top practice player for two weeks in October.
Without Nnaji and Doutrive, Arizona went with a starting lineup of Nico Mannion, Dylan Smith, Josh Green, Ira Lee and Chase Jeter.
Longtime friends and teammates, freshmen Mannion and Green led off the scoring when Mannion threw an easy lob to Green behind the Chico State defense and Green put in the layup. Mannion later hit a 3-pointer and handed off a pass to Jeter near the basket that Jeter dunked in to give Arizona an 11-6 lead heading into the first media timeout.
Arizona’s first substitutions were Stone Gettings at power forward and Jemarl Baker at shooting guard, and UA coach Sean Miller continued to play Baker at both guard spots after the school announced Thursday that the NCAA granted Baker’s waiver request to play immediately after transferring from Kentucky.
The Wildcats took leads of up to five points but allowed Chico State to hit 6 of 14 3-pointers, and Chico State’s Justin Briggs scored inside to give the Northern California Wildcats a 33-31 lead entering the final minute of the first half.
Jeter then made 1 of 2 free throws to cut the visiting Wildcats’ lead to one entering halftime.
Jeter wound up leading the Wildcats with seven points and four rebounds, while Ira Lee had six points and five rebounds. Mannion was 1 of 5 from the field, with four turnovers to his five assists, while Smith was 0 for 4.