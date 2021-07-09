Double-doubles for Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis, Oumar Ballo not enough in U19 World Cup games

Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo both posted double-doubles Friday but their teams still lost in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Tubelis had 19 points and 13 rebounds in Lithuania's 84-79 loss to France in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, dropping Lithuania to the loser's bracket with an overall record of 3-2.

Ballo was dominant for Mali his Mali team is still without a U19 win after losing 71-59 to Iran on Friday. Ballo had 17 points while shooting 8 for 14 from the field, plus 10 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

UA teammate Bennedict Mathurin had a rough individual day for Canada, with just three points and three rebounds, but the Canadians advanced to a semifinal game against USA on Saturday that will be carried on ESPN Plus. Canada beat Spain 81-77 while USA beat Senegal 88-58.