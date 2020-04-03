Dusan Ristic auctioning off Arizona Wildcats jersey to help Serbian child's medical needs
Dusan Ristic is auctioning off his No. 14 Arizona jersey to help a Serbian child's medical needs.

Former Arizona center Dusan Ristic is auctioning off one of his No. 14 Arizona jerseys to help a fund for a Serbian infant who needs a procedure that will cost $2.4 million.

Ristic tweeted Friday that his highest bid so far has been $400. The jersey is a red No. 14 Arizona jersey that transitions to blue around the shoulders.

Here's a link to the GoFundMe for the child, 10-month-old Sofija Markuljevic, who is the daughter of a Serbian strength and conditioning coach that Ristic said he's known for a long time.

Ristic said via direct message that Sofija's parents were told that the expensive therapy was the only way to save her life, though it helps that the need is not yet critical, so there is a little time to raise the funds.

"It’s a lot of money, but a huge number of famous athletes from Serbia started helping," Ristic said. "From what I’ve heard they have a solid chance of getting the right amount of money... I’m just trying to help as much as I can."

