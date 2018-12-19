Junior guard Dylan Smith will start in place of Brandon Williams at shooting guard Wednesday in Arizona's home game with Baylor.
UA coach Sean Miller is likely trying to shake the Wildcats up after a dreary performance in offense and rebounding against Baylor last Saturday. The Wildcats shot just 35.8 percent against Baylor's zone defense — with Williams going 1 for 9 — and were outrebounded 51-38.
Miller has also given the Wildcats' gold practice jersey for the overall top producer in practices and games to reserve forward Ira Lee, who led the Wildcats in rebounding with five against Baylor.
It could help Arizona against Montana that the Grizzlies' leading rebounder, Jamar Okoh, is out with a wrist injury.
For Smith, it will be his first start of the season, though he started eight of 34 games last season, with six of the starts coming during the Pac-12 season.