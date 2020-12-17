 Skip to main content
Eight of Arizona's 20 scheduled Pac-12 games to be carried on ESPN platforms

  Updated
University of Arizona vs UCLA

ESPN color man Bill Walton, left, and play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch call the first half in wigs as Arizona goes up against UCLA in the first half of their Pac-12 game at McKale Center, February 8, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Pac-12 released television assignments for all league games Thursday, with Arizona getting eight of its 20 games assigned to ESPN platforms.

The Wildcats are also scheduled to have six games on Pac-12 Networks (including their first four), while FS1 will carry five of them and Arizona's Feb. 27 home game against Washington will be on CBS.

The entire Pac-12 television schedule can be found here. Most of the game times are still TBA.

Here's the Wildcats' remaining schedule as it is now (subject to change, of course, and UA is also expected to plug in its one remaining nonconference game, probably on Dec. 21):

Dec. 19: vs Stanford (at Santa Cruz, Calif.), 5 p.m. TBA (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 22: MONTANA, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 28: COLORADO, 7:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 31: at Washington, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Jan. 2: at Washington State, 8:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks) TBA

Jan. 7: USC, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Jan. 9: UCLA, time TBA (ESPN or ESPN2)

Jan. 14: at Oregon State, 9 p.m. (FS1)

Jan. 16: at Oregon, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Jan. 21: at Arizona State, time TBA (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Jan. 28: STANFORD, time TBA (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Jan. 30: CALIFORNIA, time TBA (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 4: at Utah, time TBA (FS1)

Feb. 6: at Colorado, time TBA (FS1)

Feb. 11: OREGON STATE, time TBA (Pac-12 Networks)

Feb. 13: OREGON, time TBA (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 18: at UCLA, time TBA (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 20: at USC, time TBA (FS1)

Feb. 25: WASHINGTON STATE, time TBA (FS1)

Feb. 27: WASHINGTON, time TBA (CBS)

March 6: ARIZONA STATE, time TBA (ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

