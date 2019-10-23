Eleven former Arizona players entered the season on NBA or two-way rosters, giving the Wildcats the fifth-most representation in the league of any college team.
The total of 11 is one fewer than last season, with three guys out and two in, and it counts the inactive Andre Iguodala, who did not report to the Grizzlies and might be traded.
At the beginning of 2017-18, Arizona had 13 players on opening NBA rosters and it had 12 in 2016-17.
The subtractions from last season's opening rosters include the retirement of Channing Frye, leaving Iguodala as the only remaining Lute Olson-era player in the league, while Jerryd Bayless left for China. In addition, Rawle Alkins is no longer a two-way player with the Bulls after spending most of last season in the G League and this past summer with the Rockets’ Summer League team.
The additions are two-way players Kadeem Allen (Knicks) and Kobi Simmons (Hornets), though both have already played in the league. Allen signed a two-way deal with the Knicks in January, while Simmons was given a two-way deal after going to camp with the Hornets and averaging 4.3 points over 11.9 minutes in preseason games.
Simmons played in 32 games for Memphis as a rookie in 2017-18 and one game with Cleveland last season, spending the rest of the time in the G League. Allen played 18 games with the Celtics in 2017-18 and 19 games for the Knicks last season.
Arizona's total of 11 players in the NBA is tied with Kansas for the fifth spot and behind Kentucky (28), Duke (24), North Carolina (14) and UCLA (13).
The full list of NBA Wildcats to open this season, with time at UA in parentheses:
ACTIVE
1. Solomon Hill (2009-13), Memphis
2. Aaron Gordon (2013-14), Orlando
3. Stanley Johnson (2014-15), Detroit
4. T.J. McConnell (2013-15), Indiana
5. Lauri Markkanen (2016-17), Chicago
6. Deandre Ayton (2017-18), Phoenix
7. Allonzo Trier (2015-18), New York
INACTIVE/INJURED
8. Andre Iguodala (2002-04), Memphis
9. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (2013-15), Toronto
TWO-WAY CONTRACT
10. Kadeem Allen (2014-17), New York
11. Kobi Simmons (2016-17), Charlotte
CBS' Matt Norlander has Arizona No. 21 in his ratings of all college basketball teams, with Oregon 16, Colorado 31 and Washington 43.
The Athletic rates Nico Mannion the No. 16 guard in college basketball, behind Colorado's McKinley Wright (15) and Oregon's Payton Pritchard (7).
Jeff Goodman's mock 2020 NBA Draft has Mannion going 17 and Josh Green 26.
The Eugene Register-Guard looked at the decisions of Pritchard and Tres Tinkle to come back this season.
Parker Jackson-Cartwright had an all-star week in British play.