Eric Musselman, Josh Pastner generate interest as Arizona hiring process continues

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner have generated interest from Arizona as the school's move to replace Sean Miller continues.

Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd has been considered the frontrunner since the UA parted ways with Miller on Wednesday. Arizona has also interviewed former Wildcat players Damon Stoudamire and Miles Simon.

The delay in the hiring process suggests the UA is still looking at additional candidates.

It's unknown if the delay will affect Lloyd's interest in the job. Lloyd is believed to be one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in college basketball (though his salary has not been disclosed because Gonzaga is a private school), and his name surfaces with high-level opportunities every spring.

A former Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings head coach who spent two seasons (2012-14) as an Arizona State assistant, Musselman took Nevada to the 2018 Sweet 16. He left for Arkansas a year later, and quickly restored the Razorbacks into a Top 25 program, taking them to the Elite Eight this season.