Eric Musselman out of Arizona's coaching search following reported extension

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek posted a celebratory hint Monday night that there was a contract agreement with coach Eric Musselman.

The deal may gotten done at least in part because of Arizona's interest.

Twenty three minutes after Yurachek's tweet, Stadium's Jeff Goodman tweeted that indeed a multi-year extension agreement had been reached, thus pulling Musselman off the market.

Musselman was in line to get a raise from the $2.5 million annual salary he agreed to when he was hired from Nevada in 2019, having gained leverage by recruiting well, taking the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight last season — and receiving interest from other schools.