Eric Musselman out of Arizona's coaching search following reported extension

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek posted a celebratory hint Monday night that there was a contract agreement with coach Eric Musselman.
The deal may gotten done at least in part because of Arizona's interest.
Sleep well Arkansas! @RazorbackMBB is in good hands. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/3dhOFjIEz4— Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) April 13, 2021
Twenty three minutes after Yurachek's tweet, Stadium's Jeff Goodman tweeted that indeed a multi-year extension agreement had been reached, thus pulling Musselman off the market.
Musselman was in line to get a raise from the $2.5 million annual salary he agreed to when he was hired from Nevada in 2019, having gained leverage by recruiting well, taking the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight last season — and receiving interest from other schools.
Extension talks between Musselman and Arkansas dragged into this month and, perhaps not coincidently, were completed just after Arizona expressed interest in the coach. Although Musselman's $2.5 million salary last season was the same as Sean Miller's (plus another $400,000 from Nike and IMG), it ranked last among coaches at the Southeastern Conference's 13 public universities.
"Heard Muss told Arizona no thanks," tweeted Kevin McPherson of Hogville.net.
Another UA coaching candidate, Josh Pastner, is in contract extension talks with Georgia Tech.
Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd is still considered the frontrunner for the job, with Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire another top candidate. Other candidates who have interviewed include Lakers assistant Miles Simon and current UA assistant coach Jason Terry.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter: @brucepascoe.