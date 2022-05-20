Estonian big man Henri Veesaar reportedly commits to Arizona Wildcats

Arizona reportedly has pulled in some much-needed interior help in versatile Estonian center Henri Veesaar, a highly rated 6-10 big man who has been playing for Real Madrid’s top junior club.

Veesaar is rated the No. 6 prospect born in 2004 by ID Prospects, while NBA Draft Junkies website projected Veesaar would become the first Estonian in the NBA in over 25 years.

ID Prospects rated Veesar strong as a spot-up shooter who can finish and defend well inside.

Playing in 2021-22 for Real Madrid’s top junior club, Veesaar averaged 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 67.3% from two-point range and 35.2% from 3. He scored 18 points in Real Madrid's 86-81 loss to Juventut Badalona in the Spanish U19 championship final.

Over four games in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament, Veesaar averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 56.3% from two and 33.3% from 3.

In August 2021, Veesaar averaged 16.2 points and 11.6 rebounds in the U18 Euro Challengers event, though he shot only 27.8% from 3-point range.

“The future of Estonia basketball is Henri Veesaar,” wrote Rafael Barlowe of NBA Draft Junkies.

“At the very minimum, Veesaar projects to be a pick and pop 5 in the NBA.

… Although I believe his main skill set will be as a floor spacer, Veesar can also get buckets around the rim. He’s an intuitive cutter that finds gaps in defenses, with a solid post game that should develop nicely once he gets stronger and is able to establish good low post position. He also has the athleticism to serve as a vertical lob threat and make plays above the rim.

“But what I really love most about his game is he’s tough, he plays with passion and finishing strong with authority around the rim.”

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

