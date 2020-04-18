Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa commits to Arizona Wildcats
Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa commits to Arizona Wildcats

Kerr Kriisa

Arizona has received a commitment from 19-year-old Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa, according to ESPN, which said he is the top European prospect to commit to a U.S. college in 2020.

A 6-foot-2 guard, Kriisa averaged 14.3 points and 5.7 assists per game last season for Zalgiris II, a Kaunas-based team in the second-division Lithuania NKL.

Kriisa also played for the Estonian senior national team on Feb. 23 in a FIBA European qualifier against Italy -- collecting five assists while shooting 0 for 5 over 18 minutes  -- and a FIBA.com story last July said he was a "big part of the country's future."

As FIBA.com noted, Krissa's name is famous in Estonian basketball. His father, Valmo, was a guard for Estonia's national teams from 1995 to 2011, becoming the Estonian League player of the year in 2007 and played professionally for 24 years until retiring in 2017.

Father and son even had a chance to play against each other that year.

Kerr, Valmo Kriisa

Kriisa told ESPN that the Arizona coaching staff and the chance to develop at Arizona stood out to him. He also said he would go to Arizona "without expectations" and try to prove himself among other players.

Kriisa will join an Arizona backcourt that includes combo guards Jemarl Baker, James Akinjo and Terrell Brown, while incoming freshmen wings Dalen Terry and Benn Mathurin also have point guard experience. It's still unknown if combo Brandon Williams will return to the Wildcats.

"Year after year, I started to follow college basketball more closely and realized I could be effective there also," Kriisa told ESPN. "It's a completely different style of basketball, but I believe it can be good for me to challenge myself."

247 Sports said Kriisa wasn't initially planning to play college basketball but wound up generating interest from schools such as BYU, Oregon and Syracuse.

Having long evaluated him, ESPN draft analyst Mike Schmitz said on Twitter that Krissa is competitive with "touch and IQ."

ESPN's Fran Fraschilla said the Estonian won't be the "best Kerr to play for the Wildcats," but is a solid playmaker and shooter.

Overtime Europe posted some video highlights of Kriisa here.

At age 18 last October, Kriisa scored his first point in Euroleague play, earning a big ovation from a crowd of 14,828 in Kaunas, Lithuania.

The addition of Kriisa gives Arizona 10 players lined up for the 2020-21 season, with three more scholarships to offer. The Wildcats are also believed to be recruiting international big men, Minnesota high school guard Kerwin Walton and Purdue grad transfer Matt Haarms.

Here's Arizona's full roster to date:

James Akinjo* Jr. G 6-0 Richmond, Calif.

Jemarl Baker Jr. G 6-4  Menifee, Calif.

Jordan Brown So. F 6-11 Roseville, Calif.

Terrell Brown Sr. G 6-1 Seattle

Christian Koloko So. C 7-0 Douala, Cameroon

Kerr Kriisa Fr. G 6-2 Tartu, Estonia

Ira Lee Sr. F 6-7 Los Angeles

Bennedict Mathurin Fr. F 6-6 Montreal

Dalen Terry Fr. G 6-6 Tempe

Brandon Williams** So. G 6-3 Los Angeles

* Will not be eligible until December 2020, unless he receives a waiver to play earlier.

**Tentative

