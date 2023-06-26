Cedric Henderson Jr. will play for the Sacramento Kings' NBA Summer League team next month, the former Arizona forward told the Star on Monday.

Henderson wasn't picked in the June 22 NBA Draft but said he worked out for Charlotte, Memphis, Sacramento and Cleveland beforehand, then received interest from the Kings to join their Summer League team.

"I found out everything after draft night," Henderson said via text Monday. "My agent was really good with keeping me updated and they gave me a chance so I'm going to take it."

After spending a season in junior college and three seasons at Campbell before joining UA, Henderson spent the 2022-23 season as a grad transfer for the Wildcats. Coming off the bench and then starting the second half of the season, Henderson averaged 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.2% from 3-point range.

The son of former NBA player Cedric Henderson, who spent five years in the NBA after playing for the University of Memphis, Henderson Jr. was a two-time all-Big South pick while playing for Campbell.

When asked last week about Henderson and guard Courtney Ramey, UA coach Tommy Lloyd said he didn't know where they would end up. But Lloyd said the two grad transfers and departed forward Azuolas Tubelis would have “long successful professional careers” ahead of them wherever they landed.

Tubelis agreed to a two-way contract with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent almost immediately after the draft, while Ramey's next stop remains publicly unknown.