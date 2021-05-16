 Skip to main content
Ex-Arizona forward Tibet Gorener to San Jose State; UA target Arthur Kaluma to Creighton
  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats forward Tibet Gorener (5) sticks out his tongue after drilling three-pointer during the second half of Arizona Wildcats vs NAU Lumberjacks men's basketball game at McKale Center, 1721 E. Enke Dr., in Tucson, Ariz. on Dec. 7, 2020. Arizona won 96-53 against NAU.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona forward Tibet Gorener will transfer to San Jose State, according to ESPN, while UA recruiting target Arthur Kaluma picked Creighton.

UA had been recruiting Kaluma as a hybrid forward this spring after he decommitted from UNLV.

Gorener is a 6-foot-9 wing from Turkey who will follow David Miller to San Jose State. Miller served as UA's assistant director of operations last season before taking an assistant coaching job at SJSU.

Gorener played in only eight games as a freshman last season, averaging 1.1 points while hitting 3 of 9 3-pointers he took. Then-UA coach Sean Miller said several times that Gorener could be of help in the future.

