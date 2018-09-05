Gabe York spent last season in Germany.

 Medi Bayreuth

After a season in Germany, former UA guard Gabe York is back for another crack at the NBA.

The Orlando Magic announced Wednesday he has signed a free-agent deal in a move that Orlando Sentinel reporter Josh Robbins said is designed to help fill the roster of the Magic's G League affiliate.

Robbins said York and B.J. Johnson signed Exhibit 10 contracts, which allow for players to receive bonuses between $5,000 and $50,000 if they are cut in training camp and spend at least 60 days with that club's G League team.

After finishing his UA career in 2016, York briefly played in Italy the following season and then played 44 games with the G League's Erie BayHawks, averaging 15.8 points and shooting 36.1 percent from 3-point range.

York spent last season with Medi Bayreuth of Germany, where he averaged 14.3 points and shot 37 percent from 3-point range.

