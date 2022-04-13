 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Catalina Foothills and Stanford guard Sam Beskind transferring to Colorado School of Mines

Stanford guard Isaac White (4) and guard Sam Beskind (24) and other players huddle after a foul by Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan.11, 2020, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford won 88-62. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

 John Hefti

Tucson guard Sam Beskind has decided to finish his college basketball career at the Division II Colorado School of Mines.

A 2018 Catalina Foothills High School graduate, Beskind walked on at Stanford and turned into a scholarship role player during his four-year career with the Cardinal.

Known for providing energy and defense, Beskind played spot minutes in 29 games with four starts last season while also becoming the 2022 Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Beskind already earned a Stanford degree in management science and engineering, while he's on track to pick up a masters in June before transferring.

At Mines, Beskind said he is planning to pursue a masters in humanitarian engineering and possibly a double masters in advanced energy systems.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

