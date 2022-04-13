Ex-Catalina Foothills and Stanford guard Sam Beskind transferring to Colorado School of Mines

Tucson guard Sam Beskind has decided to finish his college basketball career at the Division II Colorado School of Mines.

A 2018 Catalina Foothills High School graduate, Beskind walked on at Stanford and turned into a scholarship role player during his four-year career with the Cardinal.

Known for providing energy and defense, Beskind played spot minutes in 29 games with four starts last season while also becoming the 2022 Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Beskind already earned a Stanford degree in management science and engineering, while he's on track to pick up a masters in June before transferring.

At Mines, Beskind said he is planning to pursue a masters in humanitarian engineering and possibly a double masters in advanced energy systems.

