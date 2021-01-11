Ex-Wildcat Allonzo Trier taken No. 4 overall in G League draft, to Iowa Wolves

Former Wildcat guard Allonzo Trier was taken No. 4 overall in Monday's G League draft by the Timberwolves' affiliate in Iowa.
with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020-21 #GLeagueDraft, the @iawolves select @ISO_ZO pic.twitter.com/J0kdd5mPJf— NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 11, 2021
Undrafted out of UA in 2018, Trier signed a two-way deal with the Knicks but never actually played in the G League, doing so well that he forced New York to rip the contract up and give him a $7 million, two-year NBA contract.
But the Knicks waived Trier after the coronavirus stopped NBA play this spring and he entered this season without a team.
Former UA guard Brandon Williams was also among the 194 players eligible for the draft but he was not taken. Only 25 players were taken with more than half of the spots in the three-round draft not used since G League teams heading to the Orlando bubble won't have traditional training camps and can only bring their opening day rosters (10 plus two-way players and those assigned by the parent NBA club).