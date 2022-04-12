Ex-Wildcat Dylan Smith leads Mexican Pacific League in scoring for team in Guaymas

After spending 10 games in the G League earlier this season, former Wildcat guard Dylan Smith is leading a springtime Mexican Pacific coast league in scoring.

Smith is averaging 24.2 points over six games so far for Guaymas in the Circuito de Baloncesto de la Costa del Pacífico (CIBACOPA). He had averaged 5.0 points for Lakeland in the G League over 10 games from November through January.

Former UA guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright paid tribute to his late father, Ramon, who was a regular at Wildcat games during PJC's four-year career.

Wanna take the time thank everyone who has reached out the last days regarding my great, not late, but GREAT father. His spirit will continue to live through me, my family, and the many lives he touched. BTA FOREVER! See you later pops. I feel you with me. I love you! — Pfunk (@unrulymino0) April 10, 2022

Former UA signee Shane Dezonie is headed to St. Joseph's. He decommitted from Arizona last spring after Sean Miller was fired, then spent last season averaging 10.9 minutes at Vanderbilt.

1000% Committed To St.Joseph University, Thank to coach Lange and the coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to be a hawk. Can’t Wait To Get Started!!!#ImComingHome❤️ pic.twitter.com/8YZAIe0fBj — Shane Dezonie (@iamshanedezonie) April 11, 2022

Kylan Boswell played with UA target Dusty Stromer on Team Why Not in EYBL play over the weekend, the first open evaluation weekend of the spring.

Arizona's Instagram account has been following prospects such as Stromer of Southern California, Koa Peat of Gilbert Perry, Matas Buzelis of Lithuania (via Chicago), Tyrese Proctor of Australia and Henri Veesaar of Estonia.

Proctor chose Duke last week while preparing for the Nike Hoop Summit game, in which Buzelis backed out of because of an injury.

Kerr Kriisa is on Cameo.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

