Ex-Wildcat Dylan Smith leads Mexican Pacific League in scoring for team in Guaymas

  • Updated
Arizona guard Dylan Smith shoots during the Wildcats' Dec. 19 game against Gonzaga in McKale Center.

After spending 10 games in the G League earlier this season, former Wildcat guard Dylan Smith is leading a springtime Mexican Pacific coast league in scoring.

Smith is averaging 24.2 points over six games so far for Guaymas in the Circuito de Baloncesto de la Costa del Pacífico (CIBACOPA). He had averaged 5.0 points  for Lakeland in the G League over 10 games from November through January.

Former UA guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright paid tribute to his late father, Ramon, who was a regular at Wildcat games during PJC's four-year career.

Former UA signee Shane Dezonie is headed to St. Joseph's. He decommitted from Arizona last spring after Sean Miller was fired, then spent last season averaging 10.9 minutes at Vanderbilt.

Kylan Boswell played with UA target Dusty Stromer on Team Why Not in EYBL play over the weekend, the first open evaluation weekend of the spring.

Arizona's Instagram account has been following prospects such as Stromer of Southern California, Koa Peat of Gilbert Perry, Matas Buzelis of Lithuania (via Chicago), Tyrese Proctor of Australia and Henri Veesaar of Estonia.

Proctor chose Duke last week while preparing for the Nike Hoop Summit game, in which Buzelis backed out of because of an injury.

Kerr Kriisa is on Cameo.

