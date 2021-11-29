Ex-Wildcat guard Terrell Brown named Pac-12 Player of Week before returning to McKale

Former Wildcat guard Terrell Brown was named the Pac-12's Player of the Week on Monday, just three days before he will return to McKale Center with Washington to face his old team.

Brown averaged 23.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists during four games Washington split last week to earn what was his first Pac-12 weekly award. He was also named to the all-tournament team of the Crossover Classic.

While starting nine of 26 games last season for the Wildcats after transferring from Seattle U, Brown averaged 7.3 points and posted 90 assists to just 23 turnovers.

Meanwhile, Colorado's K.J. Simpson was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after collecting 12 points and two assists against Stanford, while also dishing four assists and going 5-for-5 from the line against Brown.

That means two players who signed with Arizona at some point won the weekly honors with other teams: Brown spent last season with the Wildcats, while Simpson signed a letter-of-intent to play for Sean Miller but instead went to Colorado after Miller was fired.