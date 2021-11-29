 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Wildcat guard Terrell Brown named Pac-12 Player of Week before returning to McKale
editor's pick

Ex-Wildcat guard Terrell Brown named Pac-12 Player of Week before returning to McKale

  • Updated

Washington guard Marcus Tsohonis (0) gets a handful of Arizona guard Terrell Brown Jr. (31) as he penetrates the lane in the first half of their game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., February 27, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Former Wildcat guard Terrell Brown was named the Pac-12's Player of the Week on Monday, just three days before he will return to McKale Center with Washington to face his old team.

Brown averaged 23.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists during four games Washington split last week to earn what was his first Pac-12 weekly award. He was also named to the all-tournament team of the Crossover Classic.

While starting nine of 26 games last season for the Wildcats after transferring from Seattle U, Brown averaged 7.3 points and posted 90 assists to just 23 turnovers.

Meanwhile, Colorado's K.J. Simpson was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after collecting 12 points and two assists against Stanford, while also dishing four assists and going 5-for-5 from the line against Brown.

That means two players who signed with Arizona at some point won the weekly honors with other teams: Brown spent last season with the Wildcats, while Simpson signed a letter-of-intent to play for Sean Miller but instead went to Colorado after Miller was fired.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Stephen Curry breaks his own three-pointer record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News