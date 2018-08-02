In news that can't possibly be a surprise, Kyle Fogg and his Overseas Elite teammates are back in the TBT Final Four, aiming for a fourth straight title in the $2 million winner-take-all event.
Overseas Elite beat the Golden Eagles 85-60 in a semifinal game on Thursday, and will play for the $2 million prize on Friday at 6 p.m. It will be streamed on ESPN.
Already, Fogg sharpened his clutch play in the event, hitting a 3-pointer to win the game for Overseas Elite in the quarterfinals and he had 38 points in the semifinals Friday.
.@KFogg21 FROM THE @PUMAHoops LOGO!! He's got 38 points for @overseaselite. #TBT2018 pic.twitter.com/qmCgjBzMpy— TBT (@thetournament) August 3, 2018
He said after the quarterfinal game the team doesn't think about winning a fourth title in a row, at least not yet.
"We just think about one game at a time," Fogg said. "We're happy to be here but we got a lot of work to do."
Not only has Fogg cleaned up in his TBT earnings over the years, winning a $147,000 share last season, but he also made about $1 million playing in China last season (where he became a recognizable face). Fogg says he's handing most of his TBT money over to his mom and Pencils for Promise, the charity he works with to develop schools.
Dallas-area forward Drew Timme included Arizona among his top 10 final choices. Other schools listed were Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Gonzaga, Purdue, Louisville, Illinois, Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma.
The Sept. 6-9 Lute Olson Fantasy Camp at Sporting Chance is scheduled to feature Kenny Lofton, Bennett Davison, Craig McMillan, Reggie Geary, several other former Wildcats ... and Steve Lavin.
"He’s a great story-teller and fun coach — even if he was a Bruin," Olson said in a statement.
It will be the second year of Olson's fantasy camp.
Rick Pitino told the Louisville Courier-Journal he didn't believe DePaul really offered Brian Bowen $200,000.