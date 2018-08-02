Buy Now

Dallas-area forward Drew Timme included Arizona among his top 10 final choices. Other schools listed were Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Gonzaga, Purdue, Louisville, Illinois, Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma.

In news that can't possibly be a surprise, Kyle Fogg and his Overseas Elite teammates are back in the TBT Final Four, aiming for a fourth straight title in the $2 million winner-take-all event.

Overseas Elite beat the Golden Eagles 85-60 in a semifinal game on Thursday, and will play for the $2 million prize on Friday at 6 p.m. It will be streamed on ESPN.

Already, Fogg sharpened his clutch play in the event, hitting a 3-pointer to win the game for Overseas Elite in the quarterfinals and he had 38 points in the semifinals Friday.

He said after the quarterfinal game the team doesn't think about winning a fourth title in a row, at least not yet.

"We just think about one game at a time," Fogg said. "We're happy to be here but we got a lot of work to do."

Not only has Fogg cleaned up in his TBT earnings over the years, winning a $147,000 share last season, but he also made about $1 million playing in China last season (where he became a recognizable face). Fogg says he's handing most of his TBT money over to his mom and Pencils for Promise, the charity he works with to develop schools.

Kyle Fogg erupts for 38 points, lifts Overseas Elite into TBT championship.

The Sept. 6-9 Lute Olson Fantasy Camp at Sporting Chance is scheduled to feature Kenny Lofton, Bennett Davison, Craig McMillan, Reggie Geary, several other former Wildcats ... and Steve Lavin.

"He’s a great story-teller and fun coach — even if he was a Bruin," Olson said in a statement.

It will be the second year of Olson's fantasy camp.

Rick Pitino told the Louisville Courier-Journal he didn't believe DePaul really offered Brian Bowen $200,000.

