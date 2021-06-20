Ex-Wildcat Mohamed Tangara says fellow Mali native Oumar Ballo can 'punish guys' in post

GLENDALE – Once he heard fellow Mali native Oumar Ballo was transferring earlier this spring, Mohamed Tangara texted him to ask what was up. But he wanted to keep his bias out of it.

Tangara is a former UA player, after all.

“I was trying to guide him,” Tangara said. “But he had Arizona on his list so I didn't want to say anything. Whatever decision he made, I'd be happy with that.”

As it turned out, Ballo chose Arizona so he could play for coach Tommy Lloyd again, making him the Wildcats' first player from Mali since Tangara played for them late in the Lute Olson era.

Now an assistant coach for Scottsdale Chaparral, which is competing in the Section 7 tournament at State Farm Stadium, Tangara said Lloyd and the Wildcats will be getting a physical presence who is more mobile than his 7-foot, 260-pound frame might suggest.

“He can move,” Tangara said. “I think he's more like a defense guy, where when a coach wants to slow the game down, he can throw the ball into him and let him punish guys. He’s very physical and strong.”