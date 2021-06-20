Ex-Wildcat Mohamed Tangara says fellow Mali native Oumar Ballo can 'punish guys' in post

GLENDALE – Once he heard fellow Mali native Oumar Ballo was transferring earlier this spring, Mohamed Tangara texted him to ask what was up. But he wanted to keep his bias out of it.
Tangara is a former UA player, after all.
“I was trying to guide him,” Tangara said. “But he had Arizona on his list so I didn't want to say anything. Whatever decision he made, I'd be happy with that.”
As it turned out, Ballo chose Arizona so he could play for coach Tommy Lloyd again, making him the Wildcats' first player from Mali since Tangara played for them late in the Lute Olson era.
Now an assistant coach for Scottsdale Chaparral, which is competing in the Section 7 tournament at State Farm Stadium, Tangara said Lloyd and the Wildcats will be getting a physical presence who is more mobile than his 7-foot, 260-pound frame might suggest.
“He can move,” Tangara said. “I think he's more like a defense guy, where when a coach wants to slow the game down, he can throw the ball into him and let him punish guys. He’s very physical and strong.”
Salpointe Catholic reached the final of the “City of Glendale” bracket by beating Tangara’s Chaparral team and Viewpoint School of Calabasas, California, on Saturday.
The Lancers, now 3-0 in Section 7 play, are scheduled to face Owyhee High School of Meridian, Idaho, in a bracket championship game Sunday at 9:15 a.m. on one of State Farm Stadium’s two main courts (those in the Cardinals' "Red Zone").
It’s a strong start for a Salpointe team that has suffered significant losses since winning the 4A state title in 2019-20 and reaching the semifinals last season.
“What an experience for the kids,” said Salpointe coach Eric Castillo, a longtime assistant who took over the program after last season when Jim Reynolds retired. “We're keeping momentum going at Salpointe, so it's been fun.”
Arizona may have missed out on guard TyTy Washington this spring, but the Wildcats might just have a shot at his uncle.
It's Tru.
Roosevelt “Tru” Washington is a brother of Tyrone “Tee” Washington, who is the father of Kentucky-bound TyTy.
The two have a close relationship, however it is defined. Tru said the two work out often together and TyTy has dished advice on what is ahead for his uncle.
He says “just stay focused,” Tru said.
While TyTy starred for Laveen Cesar Chavez and then moved to AZ Compass Prep before committing to Kentucky, Tru Washington is 6-foot-4 guard in the class of 2023 who says he’s received scholarship offers already from ASU, LSU, Georgia, Portland, UCSanta Barbara, Pepperdine and TCU.
After losing to Seattle Prep and Davis High School of Kaysville, Utah during its first two Section 7 games, Gilbert Perry pulled out a 70-65 win over Colorado’s ThunderRidge High School on Saturday evening.
“It felt great,” said Perry center Dylan Anderson, a UA commit. “We were moving the ball a lot and playing great defense.”
The win put the Pumas in a compelling finale on Sunday at 11:45 a.m. against Phoenix St. Mary's, which won the Arizona 4A title last season.