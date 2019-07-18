Former Arizona standout Andre Iguodala is scheduled to appear at a youth basketball clinic on Saturday in Tucson.
The Lead Athletics Basketball Clinic will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday for boys and girls ages 5-16. The cost is $125.
Iguodala is spending the summer in transition from Golden State to Memphis — or maybe somewhere else — while also promoting his book The Sixth Man.
Book Richardson thanked supporters before checking in to Otisville (N.Y.) federal prison Thursday.
Thank you EVERYONE for your support! As I still don’t believe what’s happening I’m going to accept this situation and move on— Book Richardson (@richardson_book) July 18, 2019
ICYMI, we had a story at looking at what's ahead for Richardson over the next three months.
Four-star power forward Arthur Kaluma is scheduled to join UA target MarJon Beauchamp of Seattle in the new Dream City Christian prep basketball program in Glendale.
Beauchamp said he received an offer from USC.
Dwayne Wade and Shaquille O'Neal are scheduled to have sons playing in the NCAA regional camp at GCU next week. The participants for all four camps are listed here.
Interested in a mid-summer hoops puzzle? Kenpom has you covered.