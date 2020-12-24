Ex-Wildcats Keanu Pinder, Lamont Frazier earn Arizona degrees

Former Arizona basketball players Keanu Pinder and Lamont Frazier earned undergraduate degrees this month, the school announced via Twitter.
Both players took advantage of UA's "Cats Forever" program that can offer financial aid for players who receive scholarships while playing for the Wildcats but leave before they finish.
Pinder and Frazier were both junior college transfers. A native of Australia, Pinder played for Arizona in 2016-17 and 2017-18 after arriving from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. Frazier, of Los Angeles, played for the Wildcats in 1999-00 and 2000-01 after arriving from Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, Texas.
Born to a Bahamian former Aussie pro player and an Aboriginal mother, Pinder signed to play for the NBL's Adelaide 36ers in July. The NBL season is not scheduled to begin until next month.