 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Wildcats Keanu Pinder, Lamont Frazier earn Arizona degrees
editor's pick

Ex-Wildcats Keanu Pinder, Lamont Frazier earn Arizona degrees

  • Updated

Former Arizona basketball players Keanu Pinder and Lamont Frazier earned undergraduate degrees this month, the school announced via Twitter.

Both players took advantage of UA's "Cats Forever" program that can offer financial aid for players who receive scholarships while playing for the Wildcats but leave before they finish.

Pinder and Frazier were both junior college transfers. A native of Australia, Pinder played for Arizona in 2016-17 and 2017-18 after arriving from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. Frazier, of Los Angeles, played for the Wildcats in 1999-00 and 2000-01 after arriving from Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, Texas.

Born to a Bahamian former Aussie pro player and an Aboriginal mother, Pinder signed to play for the NBL's Adelaide 36ers in July. The NBL season is not scheduled to begin until next month.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News