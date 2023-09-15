Former Arizona standouts Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye are scheduled to be co-hosts for the Sept. 29 Red-Blue Showcase, saying on their "Road Trippin' Show" podcast Friday that they will attend the Wildcats' preseason celebration.

The rebranded event, which will include contests and the annual "Red-Blue Game" intrasquad scrimmage, morphed into a full-blown celebration for fans and recruits during the Sean Miller era. Coach Tommy Lloyd has continued that trend since taking over in 2021.

Frye and Jefferson will be joined by podcast partner Allie Clifton, who joined them on the Road Trippin' podcast when they were playing for the Cavaliers and she was a sideline reporter covering the team.

"We're gonna be there. Get ready," Frye said on the podcast. "Get ready to celebrate."

Tickets for the Red Blue Showcase are being sold from $10-15 including fees through UA's website, along with packages that include baseline or courtside seating. A $200 package includes baseline seating along with meet-and-greets with UA players, Lloyd and Jefferson while a $350 package includes courtside seats, the meet-and-greets and other benefits.