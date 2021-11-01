Fast-paced Arizona Wildcats run away from Eastern New Mexico in 96-50 exhibition win

“Coach Lloyd has tried to help me throughout practice and over a couple of weeks with just getting the pace right,” Kier said. “Not slowing it down, and continue to flow through the offense. I've gotten pretty good at it. I gotta continue to get better but I've got the hang of it a little bit.”

Even though Lloyd said Kriisa naturally plays fast – “That’s something I really, really like about him,” Lloyd said – even Kriisa has some adjusting to go through. The Estonian sophomore had four assists to no turnovers but shot just 2 of 10 from the field, missing all but one of the eight 3-pointers he took.

Lloyd said Kriisa needs to learn to mix in a jump stop here or there to slow down on occasion, but was hardly worried about his shooting – even as Kriisa notably celebrated in relief upon hitting a 3-pointer in the second half after five misses from beyond the arc.

“Kerr is really a good shooter and I felt comfortable with most all his shots tonight,” Lloyd said. “A 1 for 8 can turn into a 5 for 8 for him really easily, so I love when he's hunting threes like that.

“Now, we’ve just got to get when he hunts the three that our guys can't assume he's gonna make them. We've got to get super aggressive on the glass and have his back there with how we offensive rebound on his 3-point attempts.”