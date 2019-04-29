In a phone call played during the college basketball corruption trial Monday, agent-runner Christian Dawkins told partner Munish Sood that UA coach Sean Miller "fronted the deal" for a player later revealed to be Deandre Ayton, "so it's gonna be some money."
After the trial went into another session, CBS' Matt Norlander and Yahoo's Dan Wetzel later tweeted that the player was revealed to be Ayton.
ESPN reported in Feb. 2018 that Miller discussed with Dawkins paying Ayton $100,000 to play for the Wildcats, a report that Miller vehemently denied while reading a statement six days later.
Miller said he had never paid a player or his family member or representative to attend Arizona, and that he never would.
Monday was the first day of the second week of the trial in U.S. District Couet in New York, and it was Sood's second day on the witness stand.
During Monday's proceedings, a video played showed then-Arizona assistant basketball coach Book Richardson telling a financial advisor and an undercover FBI agent that he would try to direct three Wildcats standouts to them, according to tweets from Star correspondent Adam Zagoria and CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.
Richardson said the men were "going to get Rawle Alkins," who the coach described as a first-round draft pick.
The meeting took place on June 20, 2017, the day that Richardson first took $5,000 from the two men. Richardson took another $15,000 in July; co-conspirator Munish Sood, a financial advisor, testified Monday that Richardson said he needed the money to land a recruit for Arizona.
Alkins spent two seasons at Arizona, turning pro following the 2017-18 season. At the time Richardson promised to deliver Alkins to Dawkins and Sood, the wing was one month removed from announcing plans to return to school for his sophomore season. Alkins is now a part of the Chicago Bulls' organization.
The initial federal complaints, filed in September 2017, made note of the conversations between Richardson and the men.
Also Monday, Richardson is quoted discussing the recruitment of Jahvon Quinerly and the logistics involved with his mother.
Richardson also said on tape that paying players was putting financial pressure on him:
