TEL AVIV, Israel – San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson pounded in 24 points while sophomore guard Filip Borovicanin flirted with a triple-double to help Arizona hammer Israel Select 124-77 in an exhibition game Monday at Hadar Yosef Arena.

Johnson scored his 24 points while making 11 for 14 field goals, many of them dunks, while Borovicanin had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while making 4 of 7 shots,

Lithuanian freshman forward Paulius Murauskas added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats, including 10 points in the first quarter of a game that featured international basketball rules.

Israel Select forward Ryan Turell, who played for Detroit’s G League team last season after becoming the first Orthodox Jew to be taken in the G League draft, led all scorers with 30 points on 8 for 17 shooting.

Having toured Israel exhaustively for the four previous days, the Wildcats didn't pull away quickly from Israel Select, a collection of Israeli pro players and Turell, a Californian who was invited to play by event sponsor Athletes for Israel. The game was tied at three after the first few minutes, but Johnson drove inside for two layups that helped give the Wildcats a 5-3 lead.

Murauskas later hit the first of two 3-pointers to give Arizona a 14-10 lead before fellow Lithuanian Motiejus Krivas made a play that turbocharged the game. Krivas cut across the court for a block, leading to a dunk from Murauskas off a fast-break pass from Kylan Boswell.

The Wildcats led 25-27 at the end of the first quarter and pulled away from there, leading 52-35 at halftime and 88-55 after the third quarter. UA shot 58.3% from the field while holding Israel Select to 33.8% shooting and crushing Isreal on the rebounding glass, 58-30.

“It was our first time out and we haven’t done any more than a 10-minute scrimmage here and there,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “Just to get up and down like that for an extended period of time, you have to get a feel for it. But all in all, I’m happy.

“I thought our guys did a lot of good things and I also think there will simple little breakdowns there will be little teaching tools for us.”

Lloyd experimented with his lineup as he said he would, though he did not have the services of freshman guard KJ Lewis or sophomore forward Henri Veesaar. Lewis has an ankle sprain and foot strain in his right foot and was held out for precautionary reasons, according to UA trainer Justin Kokoskie, while Veesaar was out with flu-like symptoms.

Lewis went through pregame warmups and is on track to play Thursday in the next exhibition game of UA’s tour, likely against a collection of United Arab Emirates players in Abu Dhabi.