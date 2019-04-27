After the long testimony and cross-examination of Marty Blazer wrapped up Friday in the college basketball corruption trial, financial advisor Munish Sood testified the details of his relationship with former UA coach Book Richardson.
Much of Sood’s testimony paralleled that of the initial federal complaints – such as that undercover FBI agent gave Richardson $15,000 on July 20, 2017 – but Sood also spoke of how they were introduced and built a relationship.
Of that meeting, Sood said: “Just Emanuel Richardson came in, met with us for about an hour, and then just kind of gives us an update on his business. When he left, (the undercover FBI agent, posing as an investor) gave him an envelope of $15,000.”
Sood said that Richardson had requested the money through Christian Dawkins, who is facing bribery charges in the current trial, for what Sood believed was the purpose of recruiting a specific player.
Later, Sood was asked about meeting with Richardson for the first time in Las Vegas in March 2017.
Sood testified that Dawkins told him before the meeting that Richardson was a good friend of Dawkins, and that Richardson was an assistant coach at an “elite college program” that he took to mean a top three program nationally.
During his direct questioning, U.S. attorney Noah Solowiejczyk then asked Sood to describe the meeting.
Sood: “Just it was an introductory meeting. We told him what we did, the things that we did for athletes, our services, he shared --
Q. Mr. Sood you said, "what we did. Was anyone else present besides you and Mr. Richardson?
A. Yes. My assistant was there.
Q. Please continue.
A. So we just kind of exchanged ideas what we did. He told us about the -- his recruiting strategy, his relationship with Christian and it was a short meeting but that was just an introductory meeting.
Q. After you met with Emanuel Richardson in Las Vegas did there come a point when soon after that when you reached out to him again?
A. Yes.
Q. How did you do that?
A. By phonecall.
Q. What prompted you to reach out to Emanuel Richardson at that time?
A. Just wanted to follow up, tell him thank you for taking the time to meet with me.
Q. At that time did you have any interest in developing a relationship with Mr. Richardson?
A. Yes.
Q. Why?
A. Again because he had access to potentially some high level players that may be entering the NBA.
Of a phone call between Sood and Richardson from April 24, 2017, Solowiejczyk asks Sood what he meant when he told Richardson "We’re happy to be supportive in any way we can.”
Sood answered: The resources like money that he may need in order to help him to continue to recruit.
Q. Recruit what?
A. Players.
Q. And then you went on to say, this is a couple of lines down
from that, "you know, my goal is you know a lot of -- you have a lot of young talent coming."
Mr. Sood, why were you mentioning young talent at that point?
A. Because they were projected to have top -- a top five pick potentially coming in the draft and we wanted to see if we can get a meeting or access to that player.
Q. And then you went on to say, Mr. Sood, a couple lines down from that, at line 15, "And you know as you get more comfortable with me and my team my hope is we can continue to, you know, build a long-term relationship."
Mr. Sood were you, in fact, interested at that time in building a long-term relationship with Emanuel Richardson?
A. Yes.
Q. Why was that?
A. Because he worked for a great program and they're always going to have access to good players.
Q. What was your impression of Richardson's response to this?
A. That, you know, that he was open to working with me or us.
Mr. Sood, why were you mentioning young talent at that
Q. At page 4, this was Mr. Richardson speaking. And I’m looking specifically at lines 7 and 8. He said to you, "I'm going to honor, I’m going to respect and I'm gonna over-deliver and under-promise.”
Did you understand what he meant when he said this?
A. I believe he was stating that if we're helping him with money to recruit that he's going to deliver hopefully one or two players to us. Then finally, Mr. Sood, you said, a couple lines down from that, line 10, "You know, you're always being asked for stuff. You're always being looked at from all different types of people."
What did you mean by that, Mr. Sood?
A. That, you know, him as a coach, he's always being approached, from my understanding was with players and their families for money and then also from a regulatory perspective he has the NCAA to I guess also monitoring him."
A PDF of the above conversation in the transcript is attached.
