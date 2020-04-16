Five-star 2021 guard Jaden Hardy says Arizona Wildcats among top 12 choices
  • Updated
High School Basketball: JUN 02 Pangos All-American Camp

Jaden Hardy

 Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Jaden Hardy, a five-star class of 2021 guard from Henderson, Nev., listed Arizona among 12 schools he is considering.

Hardy also listed ASU, Georgia, Georgetown, Oregon, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, UCLA and Texas Tech.

Of course, considering the game-changing offer that the G League came up with to attract Jalen Green and future top prospects, plus the possibility of the one-and-done rule being eliminated in the near future, there's no telling how many five-star talents will play in college anymore.

Zeke Nnaji told ESPN's Mike Schmitz that in high school he didn't have the motor he had at Arizona because he knew "if I wanted to stand out, I had to outwork everyone."

For those already familiar with Nnaji, probably the most revealing thing about the snip of this video interview is that Nnaji found someone to cut his hair...

In an NBA.com feature, Nnaji also says “if I hadn’t been overlooked (in high school) I might not have had the kind of motivation I did to show what I could do.”

Nnaji also touched on his piano hobby and working out at home in Minnesota while he prepares for the NBA Draft.

