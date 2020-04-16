Five-star 2021 guard Jaden Hardy says Arizona Wildcats among top 12 choices

Jaden Hardy, a five-star class of 2021 guard from Henderson, Nev., listed Arizona among 12 schools he is considering.
Hardy also listed ASU, Georgia, Georgetown, Oregon, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, UCLA and Texas Tech.
Top 12🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/INAagFKFCC— Jaden Hardy (@JadenHardy1) April 17, 2020
Of course, considering the game-changing offer that the G League came up with to attract Jalen Green and future top prospects, plus the possibility of the one-and-done rule being eliminated in the near future, there's no telling how many five-star talents will play in college anymore.
Zeke Nnaji told ESPN's Mike Schmitz that in high school he didn't have the motor he had at Arizona because he knew "if I wanted to stand out, I had to outwork everyone."
Just finished up another ESPN Film Session, this time with Arizona big man and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Zeke Nnaji. Really enjoyed talking about where his non-stop motor comes from, battles against Onyeka Okongwu and Isaiah Stewart, his piano skills, and much more. pic.twitter.com/AVutfRjfEW— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) April 16, 2020
For those already familiar with Nnaji, probably the most revealing thing about the snip of this video interview is that Nnaji found someone to cut his hair...
In an NBA.com feature, Nnaji also says “if I hadn’t been overlooked (in high school) I might not have had the kind of motivation I did to show what I could do.”
Nnaji also touched on his piano hobby and working out at home in Minnesota while he prepares for the NBA Draft.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!