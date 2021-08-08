Five-star 2022 guard Shaedon Sharpe lists Arizona as one of five 'options'

Telling ESPN that he's already turned down a two-year, "seven-figure" offer from Overtime Elite, Canadian five-star guard Shaedon Shape listed Arizona as one of five other options for 2022-23.

Sharpe also listed the G League, Kansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State.

Now playing for Glendale's Dream City Christian, Sharpe took a visit to Arizona in June and is expected to take another trip to Tucson later this summer or fall. Sharpe told ESPN he will take official visits to Kansas, Arizona and Oklahoma State.

ESPN said Sharpe is not factoring in NIL opportunities into his decision because he expects they would be similar wherever he went, but current U.S. immigration rules prohibit students on international visas from NIL opportunities while in the U.S. Government officials are reviewing the situation, however.