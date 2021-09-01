Top prospect Shaedon Sharpe, fresh off visit to Arizona, to announce decision on Tuesday

In an Aug. 8 story posted to ESPN’s website, Sharpe said he would make a decision in consultation with Dwayne Washington, the director of his travel club, Uplay Canada, shortly after finishing his visits.

“I’m 100% open to all options right now,” Sharpe told ESPN. “I want to see what all of them have to offer."

Shape's stock shot up this summer while playing for Uplay Canada on the Nike Eybl circuit. According to Rivals.com, Sharpe averaged 21.6 points per game on 44.4% 3-point shooting during the first week and 24 points, 6.6 rebounds, and three assists on 47.5% 3-point shooting while playing for Uplay Canada. His 21.6 points-per-game average ranked third overall in the event.

Afterward, Rivals.com placed Sharpe atop its 2022 player rankings.

Ranking Sharpe No. 1 is “not really a question in my mind because of the smooth way he creates and makes shooting opportunities,” Rivals.com analyst Jamie Shaw wrote. “Sharpe has a natural explosion with a handle that gets him to his spots, and the ability to pull up from 28 feet. … It is easy to see his game translate from level to level, and it showed against the nation’s best.”