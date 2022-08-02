Five-star 2023 forward Kwame "KJ" Evans picks Oregon over Arizona

Five-star class of 2023 forward Kwame “KJ” Evans chose Oregon over Arizona, Auburn and Kentucky in a decision he announced on Instagram Live with ESPN's Paul Biancardi.

Arizona was considered a leader for the long and skilled 6-foot-9-inch forward from Baltimore via Florida’s Montverde Academy earlier this summer after he visited Tucson in June. But recruiting-focused sites On3.com and 247Sports.com both suggested in recent days that Evans instead would land with the Ducks, and Evans told Biancardi the Ducks "pitched" to him.

"They want me to come in there ready and they're gonna help me develop to get where I want to go, really," Evans said. "And the coaching staff made it feel like family as soon as I got there for my official so it was really good to know that."

Evans said he also thought Oregon coach Dana Altman was a "really cool guy" and that he was glad to get to know him off the court through the recruiting process.

Having reported in May that Arizona was “trending heavily as the favorite” to land Evans, On3 then reported last Friday that its "sourced intel" suggested Oregon had moved ahead, estimating Arizona's chances at just 25%, with Oregon at 55%.

On3 said Oregon had made it clear to Evans that it is recruiting around him, while also noting the "Nike factor," which includes the fact that both his high school and travel club are sponsored by Nike — while On3 said Evans also was "taken aback" when touring the Nike facility in Oregon.

Before On3 reported Oregon was the leader, four of the most recent predictions on 247Sports' Crystal Ball had Evans picking Arizona. But since then four predictions were posted for Oregon, further indicating the Ducks’ movement.

After visiting Arizona in June, Evans told On3 that he had a "great relationship" with UA coach Tommy Lloyd.

"When he offered me, he came down to see me so that was really cool to do that," Evans told On3. "He breaks down my game a lot, telling me what I need to be better on. I feel like it's a good fit over there for me as well."

UA has one committed player lined up for the class of 2023 so far, guard K.J. Lewis, who has roots in Tucson and El Paso but now is playing in the Dallas area. Another 2023 commit, guard Kylan Boswell, has reclassified to 2022 and is expected to join the Wildcats for next season.

Oregon is also still considered a strong contender for five-star 2023 Mookie Cook, who decommitted from the Ducks and has been a UA recruiting target. Originally from Portland, Cook is now playing at AZ Compass Prep, where Boswell played last season.