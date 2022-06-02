Five-star 2023 forward Matas Buzelis drops Arizona from list of future options

Five-star 2023 forward Matas Buzelis did not include Arizona on his list of five possible new basketball homes.

Buzelis announced via On3 that he is down to Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida State, Wake Forest and the G League Ignite developmental program.

A Chicago-area forward with Lithuanian roots who has been playing for Brewster Academy, Buzelis picked up an offer from Arizona last July while standing out in EYBL play with Mac Irvin Fire 16U.

Arizona already has two commitments from class of 2023 players: Five-star guard Kylan Boswell of AZ Compass Prep and KJ Lewis of El Paso Chapin.

