Five-star 2023 point guard Kylan Boswell visits Arizona Wildcats

After helping lead both Corona (Calif.) Centennial High School (Section 7) and Team Why Not (EYBL 16U) to championships this summer, five-star class of 2023 point guard Kylan Boswell took an unofficial visit to Arizona on Sunday.

While picking up an offer from Arizona in June, Boswell helped lead Centennial to the Section 7 championship in Phoenix that month and Team Why Not to the EYBL 16U championships in July.

Boswell had 11 points while shooting 3 for 14 in Team Why Not's 82-73 win over Drive Nation in the finals on July 25 but excelled earlier in the tournament. He had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists in the semifinals against five-star point guard Rob Dillingham and the CP3 U16 team. He also had 21 points in a win over Houston Hoops 16U to help Team Why Not reach the quarterfinals, then put up 16 in the quarterfinals.