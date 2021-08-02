Five-star 2023 point guard Kylan Boswell visits Arizona Wildcats

After helping lead both Corona (Calif.) Centennial High School (Section 7) and Team Why Not (EYBL 16U) to championships this summer, five-star class of 2023 point guard Kylan Boswell took an unofficial visit to Arizona on Sunday.
Had a Great Visit with Coach Lloyd and @ArizonaMBB today. Thank you @UofAcoachmurphy @jasonterry31 @tjbenson1 pic.twitter.com/DV4vgrXilH— Kylan Boswell (@BamBam_Boz) August 2, 2021
While picking up an offer from Arizona in June, Boswell helped lead Centennial to the Section 7 championship in Phoenix that month and Team Why Not to the EYBL 16U championships in July.
Boswell had 11 points while shooting 3 for 14 in Team Why Not's 82-73 win over Drive Nation in the finals on July 25 but excelled earlier in the tournament. He had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists in the semifinals against five-star point guard Rob Dillingham and the CP3 U16 team. He also had 21 points in a win over Houston Hoops 16U to help Team Why Not reach the quarterfinals, then put up 16 in the quarterfinals.
“Kylan Boswell was already in the conversation for top point guard in the 2023 class and he seriously helped his case today,” 247Sports.com analyst Travis Branham tweeted after the 16U semifinal game. “Game moves slow for him, and he has outstanding instincts and feel.”