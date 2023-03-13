Five-star 2024 Southern California forward Carter Bryant posted that he will choose between Arizona and Louisville.

In an interview with On3, Bryant said Louisville had a legendary staff with an upside beyond what the Cardinals have done this season while also saying UA is a legendary school.

“When a coaching staff that has welcomed me and my family with open arms comes in and gives me an opportunity to play for a staff that has produced so many pros, it is a school that will definitely catch your eye," Bryant said of Arizona.

"How coach (Tommy) Lloyd and the rest of the staff believe in their players and allow them to play with freedom is also important to me as well. The consistency that the program has showed over the past two years with a new coaching staff shows how the players and community has bought in to coach Lloyd and the high level coaching staff out in Tucson.”