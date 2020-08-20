Five-star Arizona basketball target Paolo Banchero commits to Duke

Five-star forward Paolo Banchero of Seattle committed to Duke, choosing the Blue Devils over Arizona, Tennessee, Washington, Kentucky and Gonzaga.
End Of The Beginning...COMMITTED💙😈 pic.twitter.com/Jrr1rMy5zB— Paolo (Paul-Oh)🇮🇹 (@Pp_doesit) August 20, 2020
The Wildcats appeared to have jumped into Banchero's recruitment when Jason Terry was being hired as a UA assistant coach. Banchero did not list UA among his final nine choices, then listed a top six in April that did include the Wildcats.
