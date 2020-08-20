 Skip to main content
Five-star Arizona basketball target Paolo Banchero commits to Duke

  • Updated
Basketball O'Dea Mount Spokane

Paolo Banchero, a five-star power forward, says he has “always loved Arizona.” He has the Wildcats in his top six.

 Dean Rutz

Five-star forward Paolo Banchero of Seattle committed to Duke, choosing the Blue Devils over Arizona, Tennessee, Washington, Kentucky and Gonzaga.

The Wildcats appeared to have jumped into Banchero's recruitment when Jason Terry was being hired as a UA assistant coach. Banchero did not list UA among his final nine choices, then listed a top six in April that did include the Wildcats.

