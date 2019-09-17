Millennium-Mater Dei

Five-star recruit Devin Askew, who is planning a visit to the UA, may move into the 2020 class.

 Darryl Webb / Special for AZ Republic

After saying he would consider reclassifying from 2021 to 2020 early last July, five-star Mater Dei point guard Devin Askew said a few weeks later that he wouldn't because there was "no rush."

But suddenly it feels like there may be a rush again. Askew posted on Instagram on Tuesday that he would set a date and make a commitment soon, a day after UA coach Sean Miller and Louisville coach Chris Mack were among those watching him practice at Mater Dei.

Arizona, Louisville, Villanova, Memphis and Kentucky are pursuing Askew, who stood out with Team Why Not over the summer, and Stockrisers said he met with Mack on Monday and with John Calipari last week.

In a photo Mater Dei posted on Monday, sitting to the right of Mater Dei coach Gary McKnight (light shorts) are UCSB coach Joe Pasternack, Miller and Mack.

The Wildcats are also recruiting also recruiting Aussie big man Harrison Hornery of Mater Dei and West Coast Elite.

Four-star big man Dawson Garcia of Minnesota included Arizona among his seven finalists, along with Minnesota, Kansas, Marquette, North Carolina, Memphis and Indiana.

Former UA recruiting target Josh Christopher hosted Bobby Hurley, who added Christopher's older brother, Caleb, to this season's ASU roster.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags