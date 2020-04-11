Five-star Arizona target Ziaire Williams to announce choice Sunday
Ziaire Williams, right, a basketball recruit, sits in the stands to watch an exhibition game between Arizona and Chico State at McKale Center. Arizona won 74-65.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

One of Arizona's top remaining high school targets, five-star forward Ziaire Williams, said he will announce his decision on Sunday.

A five-star wing from Los Angeles, Williams has been considering USC, Stanford and Arizona while North Carolina has moved back into the game after losing a small forward transfer.

That was only the latest in a series of fast-moving developments in Arizona's recruiting efforts. Earlier Saturday, Purdue big man Matt Haarms included the Wildcats among his top 10 choices, while Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz announced that he's headed to Notre Dame.

Wertz listed Arizona, North Carolina and Butler among his final four choices but Arizona's recruitment of Wertz appeared to change after assistant coach Justin Gainey left for Marquette. Gainey had recruited him to Santa Clara out of North Carolina.

