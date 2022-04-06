Five-star Australian guard Tyrese Proctor scheduled to announce choice Thursday

Five-star Australian guard Tyrese Proctor is scheduled to announce his next move between Duke, Arizona and the G League on Thursday at 1 p.m., according to On3.

Proctor also posted a countdown of his upcoming announcement via an Instagram story.

There are a few predictions saying Proctor will pick Duke on 247's Crystal Ball. He visited Arizona for the Wildcats' game with ASU on Jan. 29 and told On3 that "it sort of surprised me how the whole town rallied around the basketball team so that was pretty cool."

Now playing for the NBA Global Academy's branch in Canberra, Australia, Proctor is considered a class of 2023 prospect. He is practicing with the international team in preparations for Friday's Nike Hoop Summit game in Portland.

Arizona already has two guard commitments from class of 2023 players, Kylan Boswell and KJ Lewis, but both players are considering skipping their senior seasons and enroll at Arizona this fall.

The Hoop Summit will be livestreamed for free on Friday at 7 p.m. usabasketball.com, nba.com, @usabasketball (Twitter) and the NBA's YouTube and Facebook pages. Proctor will be playing with another Arizona target, Matas Buzelis, on the international team.

