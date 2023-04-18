Five-star class of 2024 forward Carter Bryant has scheduled an April 26 announcement for his college choice between Arizona and Louisville.

Bryant tweeted that he will hold the announcement at 5 p.m. on April 26 at Bobby Bonds Park in Riverside, Calif. It it also scheduled to be streamed by 247 Sports.

I will be committing on April 26th, 5pm PST at Bobby Bonds Park with @247Sports and @TravisBranham_ 🙏🏽 — carter bryant (@carterdbryant) April 18, 2023

A 6-8, 225-pound combo forward who rose steadily in the recruiting rankings during his high school career, Bryant has long been one of UA’s top recruiting priorities. He visited the Wildcats twice during the 2021-22 season, received a UA scholarship offer in June 2022, and came back to watch UA's Red-Blue Game last fall.

Bryant told 247 that he also was on hand for UA's Selection Sunday celebration last month outside the Union Public House.

That "isn't common for recruits to go but the love I got from the fanbase and (I) got to feel the vibe of the town and it was really cool," Bryant told 247. "I took pictures with a few fans and had engagements with them so it was pretty cool, I enjoyed it. They have always welcomed me there."

In an interview with On3 before narrowing his decision to two schools last month, Bryant said Louisville had a legendary staff while also saying UA is a legendary school.

“When a coaching staff that has welcomed me and my family with open arms comes in and gives me an opportunity to play for a staff that has produced so many pros, it is a school that will definitely catch your eye," Bryant said of UA.