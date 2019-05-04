Five-star Milwaukee forward Jalen Johnson announced a top four of Arizona, Duke, Kentucky and Wisconsin on Saturday.
Final 4 🙏🏽 @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/OPuECBjc6S— Jalen Johnson (@Jalen_J23) May 5, 2019
Johnson visited Arizona officially in November, taking advantage of new NCAA rules allowing players to take official visits in the fall of their junior seasons. He has also visited Duke and UCLA officially and, according to Badgerswire, has visited Marquette, Wisconsin and Kentucky unofficially.
Johnson told Rivals last month that he had a good relationship with UA coach Sean Miller and assistant Justin Gainey, while also being impressed with the Wildcats' incoming recruiting class and UA's style of play.
"I could see myself playing there," Johnson told Rivals. "It was beautiful there and they have this thing called Phoenix Push where a lot of their big guards like Stanley Johnson and Aaron Gordon have pushed the ball and they compare me to that."
On 247's Crystal Ball for Johnson, four of six analysts predict Johnson will choose Duke while the other two say it will be Wisconsin.