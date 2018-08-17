Five-star forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl listed Arizona among five final choices, along with Kansas, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Villanova.
A 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward from the Kansas City area, Robinson-Earl is the son of former LSU and Kansas standout Lester Earl. He's expected to choose Kansas -- and played for Kansas coach Bill Self on USA Basketball's U18 team this summer -- but took an unofficial visit to Arizona and has maintained contact with the Wildcats.
Robinson-Earl has yet to schedule visits to his finalists yet, though Arizona appears likely to land one this fall. Of his last visit to Tucson, Robinson-Earl told Rivals:
"When I went down on the visit, it was a great campus and a great location. The Pac-12 always has pro teams in each city so you are going to have NBA scouts at each game and practice though if you are good enough they will find you anywhere.
"I like them because they showed me what they can do specifically with my position. They do a thing called Phoenix push where the bigs can get the ball and push ahead for the guards."
Robinson-Earl is scheduled to play his senior season of high school at Florida’s IMG Academy, where he will be a teammate of fellow UA target Josh Green.