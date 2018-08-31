Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (copy)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, a top target in the class of '19, helped USA Basketball win gold in the FIBA Americas U18 Championships earlier this summer.

Arizona will get a chance to take its best shot at five-star 2019 forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl by hosting him during the weekend of the Oct. 14 Red-Blue scrimmage and preseason celebration.

Originally from the Kansas City area and now playing for Florida's IMG Academy, Robinson-Earl will also take in Kansas' Late Night in the Phog during a visit to the Jayhawks two weeks earlier.

According to Rivals, Robinson-Earl will open his official visits by traveling to Notre Dame next weekend, followed by Villanova the weekend of Sept. 14, and North Carolina on Sept. 21.

The Red-Blue Game has been strategically set for noon on Oct. 14. The time makes it easy for UA to host recruits before and after the game, and allows them to return home Sunday evening. The early start also allows the scrimmage to be included in the maximum 48 hours of a visit even if it begins on Friday evening Oct. 12.

Tickets are still available for the Red-Blue Game.

Brandon Randolph saluted Dylan Smith's appearance on a regionalized cover of Athlon's preseason college basketball preview.

