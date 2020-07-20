Five-star forward Kendall Brown picks Baylor over Kansas, Arizona, others
Five-star forward Kendall Brown picks Baylor over Kansas, Arizona, others

Five-star 2021 forward Kendall Brown announced via ESPN he has committed to Baylor, choosing the Bears over Kansas, Arizona and a number of other contenders.

Having watched Brown as a sophomore out of Minnesota in 2018-19, the Wildcats offered Brown a scholarship in April and reportedly gave him a virtual presentation later that month. Brown had taken several visits to Kansas but told Rivals that "I've been telling people for a while that I'm going to surprise them."

Brown is now playing for Kansas' Sunrise Christian, where former UA center Dusan Ristic finished his high school career.

