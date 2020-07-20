Five-star forward Kendall Brown picks Baylor over Kansas, Arizona, others

Five-star 2021 forward Kendall Brown announced via ESPN he has committed to Baylor, choosing the Bears over Kansas, Arizona and a number of other contenders.
Breaking News: Five star prospect Kendall Brown tells ESPN on Instagram live that he is going to play for Scott Drew at Baylor. Brown is currently no.16 overall in the ESPN 100. @TheeKbrown @BaylorMBB @BUDREW pic.twitter.com/FkX5avnOij— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) July 20, 2020
Having watched Brown as a sophomore out of Minnesota in 2018-19, the Wildcats offered Brown a scholarship in April and reportedly gave him a virtual presentation later that month. Brown had taken several visits to Kansas but told Rivals that "I've been telling people for a while that I'm going to surprise them."
Brown is now playing for Kansas' Sunrise Christian, where former UA center Dusan Ristic finished his high school career.
