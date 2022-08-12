Five-star forward Mookie Cook recommits to Oregon after considering Arizona

Cook, who played with incoming UA freshman Kylan Boswell at AZ Compass Prep last season, decommitted from Oregon in June. But Cook was firmly expected to choose the Ducks again once another UA target, KJ Evans, reportedly turned from an Arizona lean into an Oregon commit last week.

Boswell, who is rehabilitating a broken foot this summer, was initially in UA's class of 2023 before reclassifying this summer while the Wildcats have one remaining 2023 player in Dallas-area guard KJ Lewis. Arizona is also recruiting 2023 forward Cody Williams of Gilbert Perry and is expected to be involved with several European 2023 prospects as well as the spring 2023 transfer portal.